Jio Platforms IPO closes today

The retail portion of the Jio Platforms IPO has been subscribed 1.55 times.

The gray market premium (GMP) stood at ₹240 per share as of this morning, which translates into a potential listing gain of around 21.45% for those allotted shares at the upper price band of ₹1,119.

However, it's important to note that GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the price at which Jio Platforms shares will list.