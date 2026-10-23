Jio Platforms IPO draws 6.5L/cr demand for 30,200 cr offer

Jio Platforms's IPO just set a new bar: investors generated about ₹6.5 lakh crore in total demand, including anchor-investor interest and bids received through the second day of public subscription, for a ₹30,200 crore offer, oversubscribing it by more than 18 times.

On the third day of public subscription on October 22, bids poured in at the top price band of ₹1,065-₹1,119 per share, making this the highest-value bid among Indian IPOs that raised more than ₹15,000 crore, based on the figures available.