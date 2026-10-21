Jio Platforms IPO draws interest from BlackRock, Fidelity, 4.86x subscription
Business
Jio Platforms just pulled off a blockbuster IPO, drawing huge interest from global heavyweights like BlackRock and Fidelity.
The public offering opened on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and was fully subscribed by 10:36am with big institutional investors snapping up shares 4.86 times more than what was on offer for them.
LIC, HDFC Bank buy shares ₹1,119
It wasn't just international players; Indian giants like LIC and HDFC Bank also joined in, picking up shares at ₹1,119 each.
The anchor investor portion alone saw bids worth over ₹2.5 lakh crore (more than 30 times what was reserved for them), which really shows the buzz around Jio's digital and telecom services.