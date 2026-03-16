Jio Platforms IPO in works, could be India's biggest ever
Business
Reliance Industries is gearing up to list Jio Platforms, its digital powerhouse, aiming to raise over $4 billion, which could be India's biggest IPO ever.
It's a big moment for Mukesh Ambani's company, marking its first major unit listing in nearly 20 years and bringing some serious buzz to the 2026 IPO scene.
Valuation and banking details
Jio Platforms might get valued as high as $170 billion, with Reliance potentially set to sell as little as 2.5% of its shares thanks to new government rules.
Top banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are on board for the deal.
The draft prospectus is expected to be filed after terms are finalized, so all eyes are on how this shapes India's tech and investment landscape this year.