Jio Platforms IPO in works, could be India's biggest ever

Valuation and banking details

Jio Platforms might get valued as high as $170 billion, with Reliance potentially set to sell as little as 2.5% of its shares thanks to new government rules.

Top banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are on board for the deal.

The draft prospectus is expected to be filed after terms are finalized, so all eyes are on how this shapes India's tech and investment landscape this year.