Jio Platforms IPO opens amid 25% GMP and 3.68x bids
Business
Jio Platforms just opened its IPO on October 21, and it's already getting a ton of attention. The gray market premium was around 25%, showing investors are seriously interested.
Institutional buyers have jumped in too, subscribed 3.68 times, which could mean Jio's debut will stand out compared to other recent mega-IPOs.
Jio diversifies into cloud, ₹8,110cr anchors
Jio isn't just about telecom anymore: it's moving into digital spaces like cloud computing.
Before the public issue, it raised ₹8,110 crore from 212 anchor investors, signaling big confidence in its future.
With FY26 revenues at ₹1.46 lakh crore and profits of ₹30,049 crore, Jio is aiming for a massive ₹10.3 lakh crore valuation.
All signs point to an exciting stock market debut on October 28!