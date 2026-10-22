Jio Platforms IPO oversubscribed 5.54 times by Day Two, ₹3.73L/cr
Business
Jio Platforms's IPO is turning heads. By day two, it was oversubscribed 5.54 times, with total bids hitting a whopping ₹3.73 lakh crore.
Big institutional players led the charge, but regular investors and the public also showed up in large numbers.
Jio Platforms retail bids ₹14,500cr
Retail investors alone put in over ₹14,500 crore worth of bids.
The IPO will close on Friday, October 23, 2026, and shares are set to list on both BSE and NSE on October 28.
If you're tracking India's biggest market moves, this one's hard to miss!