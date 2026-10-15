Jio Platforms IPO priced ₹1,065-₹1,119 aims to raise over ₹30,000cr

Reliance Industries (Jio's parent) also got a boost, with its stock rising 2.59% to ₹1,206.35 thanks to all the IPO buzz.

Analysts at Nomura peg Jio's equity value at up to ₹9.8 lakh crore to ₹10.3 lakh crore, giving us a peek into how big telecom players are valued these days.

The sector's heating up with subscriber growth, tariffs, and earnings, and so this IPO is kind of a big deal for anyone watching India's digital future.