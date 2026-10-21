Jio Platforms IPO pulls ₹90,500cr bids for ₹30,230cr issue

Big institutional investors really led the charge here; their portion was subscribed nine times!

Non-institutional investors also showed up strong, while retail investors took up about two-thirds of their share.

Before all this action even started, Jio had already locked in ₹8,109.85 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is open until October 23 and is expected to list on October 28, so if you're watching the markets or thinking about investing yourself someday, this is definitely one to keep an eye on.