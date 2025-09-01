Jio Platforms IPO: Reliance aims to raise ₹67,500 crore

Jio Platforms runs India's largest mobile network with over 500 million users. In Q1 FY26 alone, it saw net profit jump 25% to ₹7,110 crore and revenue rise 19% to ₹41,054 crore. Most of its money comes from telecom services—about 85% of total revenue.

What to expect from the IPO

This will be the first time Reliance offers shares in its telecom arm to the public—a big deal for Indian markets and investors.

The IPO could potentially be an offer for sale by minority shareholders like Meta (10%) and Google (7.7%), while Reliance keeps its majority stake.

Mukesh Ambani says preparations are in full swing as they wait on regulatory green lights.