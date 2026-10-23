Jio Platforms IPO seeks over $100bn valuation, draws ₹7L/cr bids

A big chunk of demand came from QIBs excluding anchor investors, who alone bid ₹3.87 lakh crore. Retail investors and employees also jumped in enthusiastically.

This wave of interest follows Jio's $20 billion capital raise back in 2020 and shows that investor confidence is still strong despite global market ups and downs.

If all goes as planned, Jio Platforms carries a valuation of around ₹10.3 lakh crore, and with its listing, Reliance Group is also expected to become India's largest listed business group in terms of aggregate listed market capitalisation.