Jio Platforms IPO set October 21-23 amid international investor interest

Half the IPO shares are set aside for regular and high-net-worth investors; the rest go to big institutions.

Most of the money raised will be used to repay or prepay, in whole or in part, Reliance Jio Infocomm's hefty ₹27,500 crore debt.

Even with recent market ups and downs, investor interest is solid as Jio looks to boost its digital services (think faster internet and more tech upgrades) after getting regulatory approval in August.