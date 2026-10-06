Jio plans India's biggest IPO at ₹37,700cr

The Jio Platforms IPO is likely to be priced between ₹1,150 and ₹1,220 per share. The company plans to issue up to 270 million new equity shares through this offering.

This would represent about 2.9% of its post-issue equity capital.

Notably, this would be the first public offering by Reliance Industries in nearly two decades since Reliance Petroleum's listing in 2006.