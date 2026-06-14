Jio Platforms jumps 320 spots into WIPO top 20 2025
Business
Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL), Reliance Industries's tech arm, just jumped 320 spots to rank 20th in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Patent Cooperation Treaty list for 2025.
They are the only Indian technology company to crack this global top 20, showing off some serious innovation, especially since worldwide patent filings grew by less than 1%.
Jio Platforms filed 6,817 patents globally
As of March 2026, JPL has filed 6,817 patents globally and received over a thousand grants—538 in India and 471 abroad.
Its focus? next-generation tech like 5G, AI-native networks, and cloud-native platforms.
Managing Director Akash Ambani called it proof of Jio's shift into deep tech innovation and said it matches India's goal to become a major technology exporter.