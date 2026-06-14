Jio Platforms jumps 320 spots into WIPO top 20 2025 Business Jun 14, 2026

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL), Reliance Industries's tech arm, just jumped 320 spots to rank 20th in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Patent Cooperation Treaty list for 2025.

They are the only Indian technology company to crack this global top 20, showing off some serious innovation, especially since worldwide patent filings grew by less than 1%.