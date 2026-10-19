Jio Platforms launches IPO on October 21 to raise ₹38,000cr

JPL's strategy centers on moving millions of people from 2G to affordable offerings such as the ₹799 JioBharat phone, bundled with digital services.

They're also expanding home internet through JioFiber and JioAirFiber, and investing in cloud and AI tech for businesses.

Analysts think broadband access will skyrocket by FY31, and Jio wants a big piece of that pie, including global deals using their own 5G and AI technologies.