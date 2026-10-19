Jio Platforms launches IPO on October 21 to raise ₹38,000cr
Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is launching its much-awaited IPO on October 21, aiming to raise ₹38,000 crore.
With a massive 533.3-million customer base, JPL is already India's biggest digital connectivity player.
The buzz is all about how this IPO could help Jio push even further into affordable devices, faster broadband, and next-gen tech like AI.
Jio Platforms eyes ₹799 JioBharat, broadband
JPL's strategy centers on moving millions of people from 2G to affordable offerings such as the ₹799 JioBharat phone, bundled with digital services.
They're also expanding home internet through JioFiber and JioAirFiber, and investing in cloud and AI tech for businesses.
Analysts think broadband access will skyrocket by FY31, and Jio wants a big piece of that pie, including global deals using their own 5G and AI technologies.
IPO could boost Jio Platforms finances
Financially, JPL is strong: This IPO could give them the cash boost needed for even bigger moves, possibly shaping how young India connects in the future.