Jio Platforms launching India's biggest IPO, raising over ₹30,000 cr
Jio Platforms is about to launch India's biggest IPO, raising over ₹30,000 crore.
This move will slightly shrink the ownership stakes of big investors like Reliance (down to 64.41%) and Meta Platforms's affiliate Jaadhu Holdings (now 9.68%), but they'll still hold the same number of shares: there are just more shares in total now because of the public offering.
IPO could value Jio ₹10.3L/cr
The IPO could boost Jio's valuation to a massive ₹10.3 lakh crore, more than double what early investors like Google paid back in 2020.
This means Reliance's digital businesses will finally get their own spotlight on the market, and Jio gets recognized as a major tech player in its own right.
With its mix of broadband, AI, and digital services, expect a lot of investor buzz around this one.