Jio Platforms launching India's biggest IPO, raising over ₹30,000 cr

The IPO could boost Jio's valuation to a massive ₹10.3 lakh crore, more than double what early investors like Google paid back in 2020.

This means Reliance's digital businesses will finally get their own spotlight on the market, and Jio gets recognized as a major tech player in its own right.

With its mix of broadband, AI, and digital services, expect a lot of investor buzz around this one.