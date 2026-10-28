Jio Platforms lists October 28 with expected ₹1,365 to ₹1,366
Jio Platforms is making its stock market debut on October 28, 2026, with shares admitted to trading on the exchange's Capital Market segment from October 28 and available under the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) from their first day of listing.
They're considered stable and easy to trade (Group 1 securities), and thanks to strong demand, the expected listing price is around ₹1,365 to ₹1,366, quite a jump from the IPO price of ₹1,119.
Jio IPO subscribed 22.19 times
The IPO was open for just three days but saw massive interest: subscriptions shot up 22.19 times over what was offered.
Big institutional investors led the charge, but regular folks and noninstitutional buyers also joined in.
Experts say Jio's huge user base and digital expansion into areas like broadband, enterprise technology, cloud, and AI opportunities are making it a long-term favorite for investors.