Jio Platforms lists October 28 with expected ₹1,365 to ₹1,366

Jio Platforms is making its stock market debut on October 28, 2026, with shares admitted to trading on the exchange's Capital Market segment from October 28 and available under the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) from their first day of listing.

They're considered stable and easy to trade (Group 1 securities), and thanks to strong demand, the expected listing price is around ₹1,365 to ₹1,366, quite a jump from the IPO price of ₹1,119.