Jio Platforms lists on NSE at ₹1,119 with 22.19x subscription
Business
Jio Platforms, part of Reliance Industries, just landed on the National Stock Exchange at ₹1,119 per share.
This is the 12th Reliance company to go public, and investors were all in: the IPO was subscribed 22.19 times across exchanges.
It's a big moment for both Jio and RIL.
Jio Platforms valued at ₹10.3 trillion
With this listing, Jio Platforms is now valued at about ₹10.3 trillion.
NSE chief Ashishkumar Chauhan called out Jio's huge role in India's digital revolution, saying it's helped make digital access possible for everyone.
The NSE itself now serves more than 13.6 crore unique investors across India, showing just how massive this financial ecosystem has become.