Jio Platforms opens IPO today seeking ₹30,213cr India's largest issue
Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, just opened its IPO today. They're aiming to raise a massive ₹30,213 crore, making this India's biggest IPO ever.
Shares are priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119, and you'll need to buy at least 12 shares if you want in.
The window closes on October 23, so there's not much time if you're thinking about investing.
Anchors committed ₹8,109.84cr pre IPO
With about 27 crore new shares up for grabs, Jio's valuation could hit ₹10.3 lakh crore at the top price band.
The stock will debut on BSE and NSE on October 28.
Before going public, Jio already pulled in ₹8,109.84 crore from 212 anchor investors like BlackRock and Fidelity, so there's definitely some buzz around this one.
The money raised will go toward repayment of debt at Reliance Jio Infocomm and general corporate purposes.