Jio Platforms opens IPO today seeking ₹30,213cr India's largest issue

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, just opened its IPO today. They're aiming to raise a massive ₹30,213 crore, making this India's biggest IPO ever.

Shares are priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119, and you'll need to buy at least 12 shares if you want in.

The window closes on October 23, so there's not much time if you're thinking about investing.