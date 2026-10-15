Jio Platforms plans ₹30,213cr IPO to repay Reliance Jio borrowings

Jio Platforms is gearing up for India's biggest IPO yet, aiming to raise ₹30,213 crore between October 21 and October 23.

Chairman Akash Ambani says most of this money will be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, moving the company toward a net debt-free position.

Shares will be offered at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 each.