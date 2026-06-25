Jio Platforms plans ₹35,000cr IPO to pay debt and grow
Jio Platforms is about to shake up the Indian IPO scene with a massive public issue that could raise about ₹35,000 crore.
Unlike most big IPOs that just let early investors cash out, Jio's plan is all about raising fresh funds to pay off debt and fuel future growth.
It's a pretty bold move that breaks away from the usual trend of exit-driven offers for sale.
IPO market revives after U.S.-Iran ceasefire
The timing's interesting: 2026 has been rough for IPOs thanks to global tensions like US tariffs and Iran strikes.
May saw zero mainboard IPOs, but things picked up after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire in June, with both Jio and NSE filing for new offerings.
If Jio's fresh-issue approach succeeds, it could finally tip the balance away from exit-focused fundraising, something rarely seen in India's recent IPO history.