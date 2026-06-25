Jio Platforms plans ₹35,000cr IPO to pay debt and grow

IPO market revives after U.S.-Iran ceasefire

The timing's interesting: 2026 has been rough for IPOs thanks to global tensions like US tariffs and Iran strikes.

May saw zero mainboard IPOs, but things picked up after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire in June, with both Jio and NSE filing for new offerings.

If Jio's fresh-issue approach succeeds, it could finally tip the balance away from exit-focused fundraising, something rarely seen in India's recent IPO history.