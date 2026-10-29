Jio Platforms raises ₹302 billion in IPO, shares jump 27%
Business
Jio Platforms just pulled off a record-breaking IPO, raising ₹302 billion ($3.1 billion) and seeing its shares jump 27% on day one.
This made Jio India's second-biggest company by market value and has given the country's stock market a fresh dose of optimism after some tough months.
India clears 113 IPOs, 115 queued
Thanks to Jio's success, about 113 companies have already gotten the green light for their own IPOs, with another 115 in line.
Big players like PhonePe, Pernod Ricard India, and Tata Sons are being considered for potential India listings, helped by new rules that make it easier to go public.
All signs point to India staying a hot spot for global investors looking for the next big thing.