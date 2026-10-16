Jio Platforms readies IPO pitching in-house 5G in select markets
Business
Jio Platforms is gearing up to take its in-house technology in select international markets as it readies for an IPO.
The company plans to partner with local telecom operators in regions looking to upgrade networks or roll out 5G, aiming to offer its services and expertise through managed solutions.
Jio Platforms touts JioBrain, cloud-native 5G
Jio's global pitch centers on its cloud-native 5G tech, AI-powered tools like JioBrain for smarter network management, and ongoing support for partners.
While there are hurdles like different regulations abroad, Jio sees this as a big chance to grow beyond India, using what it's learned building massive networks at home.