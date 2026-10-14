Jio Platforms reserves ₹500cr employee allocation for IPO cutoff price
Business
Jio Platforms is letting its eligible employees in on its massive IPO, setting aside shares worth up to ₹500 crore just for them.
Staff can bid for shares at the cutoff price, with the maximum bid amount per eligible employee capped at ₹5 lakh, while the initial allotment to an eligible employee will not exceed ₹2 lakh.
Jio Platforms seeks ₹10.3tr valuation
The IPO opens for public subscription from October 21-23, 2026 (anchor investors get a head start on October 19).
Jio is aiming for a huge valuation, up to ₹10.3 trillion, with share prices between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119.
Big names like Meta and Alphabet are among Jio Platforms's investors.
This is Reliance Group's first public offering in nearly two decades and marks Jio's official debut in the stock market.