Jio Platforms runs India's biggest IPO, rivals pause planned IPOs
Business
Jio Platforms is running India's biggest-ever IPO, open from October 21-23, and aiming to raise a massive ₹30,213 crore.
With so much investor focus (and cash) going Jio's way, many other companies have decided to wait it out (right now, only Paras Healthcare's ₹1,450 crore IPO is live while everyone else holds back).
About 15 firms target ₹28,000cr
Once Jio's subscription window closes, things are about to get busy: about 15 companies (like Avaada Electro and Eastman Auto & Power) plan to launch their own IPOs in November, hoping to raise a combined ₹28,000 crore.
This move lets them avoid competing with Jio for attention and gives investors more breathing room.
October was already lively with nine IPOs raising around ₹12,000 crore despite all the market buzz.