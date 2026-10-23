Jio Platforms runs India's biggest IPO, rivals pause planned IPOs

Once Jio's subscription window closes, things are about to get busy: about 15 companies (like Avaada Electro and Eastman Auto & Power) plan to launch their own IPOs in November, hoping to raise a combined ₹28,000 crore.

This move lets them avoid competing with Jio for attention and gives investors more breathing room.

October was already lively with nine IPOs raising around ₹12,000 crore despite all the market buzz.