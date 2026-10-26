Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: How to check status online
What's the story
The initial public offering (IPO) allotment of Jio Platforms is set to take place today. Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status through KFin Technologies Ltd, the official registrar, and exchanges such as BSE and NSE. The process will determine if shares have been allocated to applicants based on share availability and investor demand.
Allotment details
Refunds for unsuccessful applicants
For those who don't get an allotment, refunds will be initiated tomorrow.
Meanwhile, successful applicants will see their allotted shares credited to their demat accounts on the same day.
The Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with total bids exceeding ₹7.4 lakh crore across public issue and anchor investor placement.
Investor response
Record number of applications received
The public offering of Jio Platforms attracted nearly 1.39 crore applications, a record number.
Excluding the anchor investor portion, the public issue received bids worth over ₹4.9 lakh crore while retail investor bids were over ₹25,867 crore, as per stock exchange data.
The gray market premium (GMP) for the IPO is currently at ₹247 based on its upper price band of ₹1,119 per share.
Market expectations
Estimated listing price and potential gains
The GMP for the Jio Platforms IPO has witnessed an increase in the latest trading session, indicating positive grey-market sentiment ahead of listing.
Over 22 trading sessions, the premium has ranged between ₹148 and ₹273.
Based on these trends, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms IPO is ₹1,366, implying a potential gain of 22.07% over its issue price of ₹1,119.
Allotment verification
How to check allotment status?
To check the allotment status online, investors can visit KFin Technologies's website and select Jio Platforms IPO from the 'Select IPO' dropdown menu.
They can then choose their preferred search option, PAN, Demat account number, or application number, and enter the required details before clicking on 'Submit.'
Alternatively, they can also visit BSE or NSE's official websites for this purpose.