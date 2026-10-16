Jio Platforms set to debut October 21 IPO seeking ₹30,213cr
Business
Jio Platforms is about to hit the stock market with its IPO on October 21, aiming to raise a massive ₹30,213 crore by selling 27 crore shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 each.
This comes with 96 IPOs having raised over ₹1.1 <lakh crore so far in 2026.
Hyundai IPO ₹27,870cr prompts investor caution
Hyundai Motor India's 2024 IPO (₹27,870 crore) is still the biggest so far, but Jio is set to top that.
Interestingly, both Hyundai and LIC saw their shares dip below issue prices on debut day, so investors are watching Jio closely.
With so much buzz around this launch, how Jio performs could shape what future IPOs look like in India.