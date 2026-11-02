Jio Platforms shares climb over 3% after ₹8,389cr September profit
Business
Jio Platforms's shares climbed over 3% on Monday, touching a day's high of ₹1,476 after the company reported a strong 14% jump in net profit for the September quarter, now at ₹8,389 crore.
The boost came from more people signing up, growing digital services, and higher average revenue per user (ARPU), which reached ₹218.8.
Jio revenue up 11% to ₹40,475cr
Jio's revenue also grew 11% to ₹40,475 crore this quarter.
The company's profit margins improved thanks to better efficiency, and its 5G subscriber base soared by 66 million, now totaling 300 million users.
Big brokerages like Nomura and Motilal Oswal are still recommending Jio as a "buy," pointing to its strong lead in India's telecom scene and low customer churn.