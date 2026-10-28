Jio Platforms unveils plan to democratize AI cloud satellite connectivity
Business
Jio Platforms just announced a big plan: over the next decade, it wants to make AI, cloud computing, satellite connectivity, and connected devices available to all, not just tech experts or big companies.
The announcement came during its market listing on October 28, with Jio aiming to use its more than 540 million customers in India as a launchpad for global tech leadership.
Akash Ambani seeks domestic tech creation
Akash Ambani says Jio's goal is to help India shift from using technology made elsewhere to actually creating it here.
He emphasized its commitment to democratizing every technology that can transform Indian lives and building trust with both customers and shareholders, so everyone benefits as India grows into a true digital powerhouse.