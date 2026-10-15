Jio posts ₹76,000cr EBITDA and readies ₹30,213cr IPO in India
Business
Jio just posted an impressive ₹76,000 crore EBITDA, growing 17.8% in three years.
Now, they're gearing up for a massive ₹30,213 crore IPO, part of their plan to take a huge market share in India's booming $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31.
Jio IPO priced ₹1,065 to ₹1,119
With Akash Ambani highlighting their rapid 5G rollout (now the biggest outside China), Jio is set to offer new shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 each.
The funds from this IPO will help them expand digital services and push affordable connectivity across India, keeping true to their goal of making the internet accessible for everyone.