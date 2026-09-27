Jio reaches 524 million customers in India, expands digital services
Business
Jio shook up India's telecom scene back in 2016 with super-affordable 4G and now has 524 million customers.
But it's not stopping at just mobile: Jio's moving into home internet, streaming entertainment, and business tech, aiming to be your go-to for everything digital.
Jio teams with satellites, launches JioBharat
To connect even the remotest corners, Jio is teaming up with global satellite partners and rolling out devices like JioBharat for people still on basic phones.
Plus, it's adding OTT platforms to its lineup and helping businesses go digital, betting big on India's growing appetite for streaming and tech by 2031.