Jio's subscriber base crosses 530M, average revenue per user improves

Jio Platforms has reported a revenue of ₹45,961 crore for the June quarter, marking a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company's operational revenue also saw an 11.8% rise to ₹39,173 crore.

Its EBITDA stood at ₹20,865 crore, up 15.1% YoY with margins at 53.3%, compared to last year's 51.8%.

The profit after tax rose by 9.2% YoY to ₹7,764 crore during this period.