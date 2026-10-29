Jio shares jump 5% after 21% IPO debut

With its successful debut, Jio Platforms has become India's second-largest listed company by market capitalization.

The company's shares debuted at ₹1,358 each, valuing it at around ₹12.5 lakh crore.

This puts it ahead of Bharti Airtel (market cap of around ₹12.1 lakh crore) and only behind its parent company Reliance Industries, which is valued at roughly ₹15.95 lakh crore.