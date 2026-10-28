Jio shares list at 21% premium: Buy, sell or hold?

The IPO of Jio Platforms, which was worth around ₹30,200 crore, saw a total subscription of over ₹7 lakh crore during the anchor and public book-building process.

The qualified institutional buyer portion of the issue was subscribed within 10 minutes.

By the end of Day 3, it was subscribed 22.2 times with a staggering aggregate demand against the 27 crore shares on offer standing at 655.68 crore shares.