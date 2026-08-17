JioBlackRock launches regular plans for mutual funds with distributor access
JioBlackRock just launched Regular Plans across its eligible mutual fund schemes, starting August 17, 2026.
Now, you can invest not just online, but also through registered distributors, perfect if you like a bit of guidance.
These plans include distributor commissions in their fees (unlike Direct Plans, which are usually cheaper since they skip the middleman).
Distributors need to sign up online and meet all the rules before offering these plans.
JioBlackRock expands SIF offerings, prioritizes distributors
JioBlackRock, a team-up between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, only entered India's mutual fund scene earlier this year, but is already expanding fast.
The company sees distributors as key to helping more people across India start investing.
They are also adding new types of funds under the SIF framework, including the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund, to reach a wider crowd.