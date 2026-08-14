JioBlackRock Mutual Fund set to launch Balanced Advantage Fund
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is gearing up to launch its Balanced Advantage Fund, aiming to help investors grow their money over time with a flexible mix of stocks and bonds.
The fund will invest mostly in equities (65% to 90%) and the rest in debt instruments (10% to 35%), offering both regular and direct plans with growth as the default option.
Balanced Advantage Fund very high risk
You can start investing with just ₹500, whether as a lump sum or SIP.
A team of six fund managers, including Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary, will handle the fund, whose performance will be benchmarked against Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index (TRI).
Powered by BlackRock's Aladdin tech for smarter portfolio decisions, this scheme is marked very high risk, so it's best suited for those comfortable riding market ups and downs for long-term gains.