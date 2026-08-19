JioBlackRock to offer regular mutual funds in India with commissions

If you like managing your own money (and saving on fees), direct plans have lower costs.

Regular plans cost a little extra but are great if you want expert guidance, especially if you're new to investing.

Even small fee differences can add up over time!

Looking ahead, JioBlackRock is planning more products, like specialized funds, ETFs, and offshore options via GIFT City.

They've already launched the Prism Hybrid Long-Short fund and the Prism SI fund (aiming for 9-11% yearly returns), and a Nifty 50 ETF, racking up ₹180 billion in assets so far.