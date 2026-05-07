JioCinema and Swiggy let IPL fans order food inside app
Business
Watching IPL and craving snacks just got easier: JioHotstar and Swiggy teamed up so you can order food right inside the streaming app.
More than 37 million fans across more than 690 cities used this feature during the season, making it super simple to grab a bite without missing a single ball.
Burgers top IPL match snacks
Burgers took the crown as the top match snack, with biryani close behind.
Some fans went all out: one person even ordered more than 100 burgers in one go!
There were also some epic deals, with one user saving up to ₹12,947 through live-match offers.