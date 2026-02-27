JioFinance app launched: How it can help you manage finances
Business
Jio Financial Services just dropped the JioFinance app, an all-in-one platform that uses smart AI to personalize your financial life.
CEO Hitesh Sethia says it's designed to be a trusted financial partner and goes beyond old-school banking by tailoring services to what you actually need.
What does the app offer?
From home loans and credit cards to insurance and personal loans, JioFinance covers all the basics.
You can even join their 'Finsider' program for early access to personalized tips and earn 'JioPoints' for rewards.
The app also lets you automate transactions and track your spending with a "financial fitness score," making it easier than ever to stay on top of your money.