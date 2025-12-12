Next Article
JioStar and ICC shut down breakup rumors—partnership still strong
Business
JioStar and the International Cricket Council (ICC) just put an end to all the buzz about splitting up.
Both say their media-rights partnership in India is going strong, with JioStar committed to honoring its current agreement "in letter and spirit."
So, if you're looking forward to big cricket events like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, nothing's changing—matches will go on as planned.
Why this matters right now
This reassurance comes after rumors that JioStar might bail because of financial losses and shaky ad markets—especially after a crackdown on real-money gaming hit major sponsors.
By clearing things up, JioStar and ICC are making sure fans, advertisers, and partners know they're not backing out before the next big tournaments.