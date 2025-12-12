JioStar and ICC shut down breakup rumors—partnership still strong Business Dec 12, 2025

JioStar and the International Cricket Council (ICC) just put an end to all the buzz about splitting up.

Both say their media-rights partnership in India is going strong, with JioStar committed to honoring its current agreement "in letter and spirit."

So, if you're looking forward to big cricket events like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, nothing's changing—matches will go on as planned.