JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz becomes IDMIF president Business Aug 04, 2025

Kevin Vaz, a seasoned media leader and current JioStar Entertainment CEO, has just taken over as President of the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF).

He steps in for K. Madhavan and brings almost 30 years of experience to the role.

Vaz says he's "honored" by the appointment and excited to work with others to keep India's digital media scene growing and innovative.