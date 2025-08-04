Next Article
JioStar CEO Kevin Vaz becomes IDMIF president
Kevin Vaz, a seasoned media leader and current JioStar Entertainment CEO, has just taken over as President of the Indian Digital Media Industry Foundation (IDMIF).
He steps in for K. Madhavan and brings almost 30 years of experience to the role.
Vaz says he's "honored" by the appointment and excited to work with others to keep India's digital media scene growing and innovative.
DMCRC is part of IDMIF
The Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC), which keeps an eye on non-news online content in India, is a part of IDMIF.
The DMCRC—set up in 2021 and led by Justice Mukul Mudgal (Retd.) with experts like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari—aims to balance creative freedom with fair content rules, so viewers get both protection and good entertainment.