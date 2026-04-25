JioStar posts net profit of ₹3,200cr in FY26
What's the story
JioStar, the entertainment division of Reliance Industries, has posted a net profit of ₹3,210 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31. The company's financials were revealed in Reliance's quarterly filings. JioStar operates over 100 entertainment and sports channels and runs the JioHotstar platform. The company reported an operating revenue of ₹31,048 crore and an EBITDA of ₹4,885 crore for FY26.
Previous figures
Comparing FY25 with FY26
In FY25, JioStar reported an operating revenue of ₹9,497 crore, an EBITDA of ₹774 crore, and a net profit of ₹229 crore. However, these numbers aren't directly comparable with FY26 as the company was established as a joint venture between Reliance Industries, The Walt Disney Company and Bodhi Tree Systems on November 14, 2024. The FY25 financials represent performance from November 14 to March 31.
Quarterly report
Performance in the last quarter
For the quarter ending March 2026, JioStar posted a net profit of ₹419 crore on an operating revenue of ₹8,372 crore. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹827 crore during this period. In the previous quarter, the net profit was ₹888 crore with an EBITDA of ₹1,303 crore and an operating revenue of ₹6,896 crore.
Audience reach
Digital growth and viewership stats
JioStar's TV entertainment viewership share stood at 34.2%, reaching over 810 million viewers. On the digital front, JioHotstar recorded an average of 500 million monthly active users during the quarter. The platform also saw a sequential increase in digital subscriptions with direct-to-consumer subscriptions hitting an all-time high, aided by new monthly plans.
Tech integration
Tech advancements and sports performance
JioHotstar also introduced AI-led content discovery in partnership with OpenAI and expanded in-app integrations, including commerce features during live events. These tech advancements have contributed to the platform's growing popularity among users. In sports, the company's performance was bolstered by events like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Women's Premier League, and India-New Zealand bilateral series.