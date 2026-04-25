JioStar posts net profit of ₹3,200cr in FY26

JioStar, the entertainment division of Reliance Industries , has posted a net profit of ₹3,210 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31. The company's financials were revealed in Reliance's quarterly filings. JioStar operates over 100 entertainment and sports channels and runs the JioHotstar platform. The company reported an operating revenue of ₹31,048 crore and an EBITDA of ₹4,885 crore for FY26.

Previous figures Comparing FY25 with FY26 In FY25, JioStar reported an operating revenue of ₹9,497 crore, an EBITDA of ₹774 crore, and a net profit of ₹229 crore. However, these numbers aren't directly comparable with FY26 as the company was established as a joint venture between Reliance Industries, The Walt Disney Company and Bodhi Tree Systems on November 14, 2024. The FY25 financials represent performance from November 14 to March 31.

Quarterly report Performance in the last quarter For the quarter ending March 2026, JioStar posted a net profit of ₹419 crore on an operating revenue of ₹8,372 crore. The company's EBITDA stood at ₹827 crore during this period. In the previous quarter, the net profit was ₹888 crore with an EBITDA of ₹1,303 crore and an operating revenue of ₹6,896 crore.

Advertisement

Audience reach Digital growth and viewership stats JioStar's TV entertainment viewership share stood at 34.2%, reaching over 810 million viewers. On the digital front, JioHotstar recorded an average of 500 million monthly active users during the quarter. The platform also saw a sequential increase in digital subscriptions with direct-to-consumer subscriptions hitting an all-time high, aided by new monthly plans.

Advertisement