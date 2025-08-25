Next Article
JK Cement invests ₹4,805cr in new Rajasthan plant
JK Cement just announced a massive ₹4,805 crore investment to boost its production game.
The board approved plans for a brand-new cement line in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan—adding 7 million tons per year to their capacity.
The project also includes a 4 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit, making this one of their biggest moves yet.
Expansion to include additional grinding units
The expansion doesn't stop there: JK Cement will set up two more grinding units (2 MnTPA each) in Rajasthan and Punjab.
This follows their recent Saifco Cements acquisition and builds on their current gray cement capacity of 25.2 MTPA and strong presence in white cement.
These upgrades are expected to further strengthen JK Cement's position in India's construction sector.