JK Cement invests ₹4,805cr in new Rajasthan plant

Expansion to include additional grinding units

The expansion doesn't stop there: JK Cement will set up two more grinding units (2 MnTPA each) in Rajasthan and Punjab.

This follows their recent Saifco Cements acquisition and builds on their current gray cement capacity of 25.2 MTPA and strong presence in white cement.

These upgrades are expected to further strengthen JK Cement's position in India's construction sector.