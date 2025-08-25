Vikran Engineering announces 5% profit dividend ahead of ₹772cr IPO

IPO details and anchor investors' interest

The IPO features a fresh issue of ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹51 crore, with shares priced between ₹92-97 each.

Allocation splits are: 50% for big institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail folks.

Anchor investors like Nippon India and SBI General Insurance have already pitched in ₹232 crore—showing solid interest in this EPC and infrastructure player.