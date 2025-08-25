Next Article
Vikran Engineering announces 5% profit dividend ahead of ₹772cr IPO
Vikran Engineering is giving its shareholders a 5% profit dividend right before launching its ₹772 crore IPO.
The move, announced at their August 25 AGM, aims to boost investor confidence ahead of the public offering, which runs from August 26 to August 29.
IPO details and anchor investors' interest
The IPO features a fresh issue of ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹51 crore, with shares priced between ₹92-97 each.
Allocation splits are: 50% for big institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail folks.
Anchor investors like Nippon India and SBI General Insurance have already pitched in ₹232 crore—showing solid interest in this EPC and infrastructure player.