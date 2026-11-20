JM Financial lifts Poonawalla Fincorp target to ₹625 citing margins
JM Financial just raised its target price for Poonawalla Fincorp to ₹625, hinting at a nearly 24% gain from today's ₹503.
They're optimistic thanks to the company's focus on boosting profit margins and keeping credit costs low.
As JM Financial put it, Poonawalla is all about margin expansion and decreased credit costs.
Poonawalla Fincorp focuses on gold loans
Poonawalla Fincorp is betting big on secured lending, especially gold loans, which are a key growth driver.
Over half of these loans come with three-year EMIs, helping keep cash flow steady.
The company has also steered clear of riskier sectors like microfinance and two-wheeler financing.
On top of that, they're using AI to streamline loan approvals and collections, which has even led to reduced hiring in some areas.
Their latest results show it's working: profits jumped 406.8% year-over-year, and net interest income shot up by 80.6%.