Poonawalla Fincorp is betting big on secured lending, especially gold loans, which are a key growth driver.

Over half of these loans come with three-year EMIs, helping keep cash flow steady.

The company has also steered clear of riskier sectors like microfinance and two-wheeler financing.

On top of that, they're using AI to streamline loan approvals and collections, which has even led to reduced hiring in some areas.

Their latest results show it's working: profits jumped 406.8% year-over-year, and net interest income shot up by 80.6%.