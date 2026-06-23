JM Financial Mutual Fund launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO
JM Financial Mutual Fund just rolled out the JM Multi Asset Allocation Fund, a new investment option designed for anyone looking to grow their money over time.
The fund's NFO runs from June 24 to July 8, 2026, and you can start investing or redeeming from July 20.
What's cool is that it spreads your money across stocks, bonds, gold and silver, and commodity derivatives for a more balanced approach.
Flexible allocation ranges, named managers, benchmarks
This fund uses a flexible strategy that shifts investments based on market conditions, so your money isn't stuck in one place.
It typically invests between 35% and 80% in equities, between 10% and 55% in debt instruments, and up to one-half in gold and silver or related assets.
The team includes Asit Bhandarkar (equities), Deepak Gupta (commodities), and Killol Pandya (debt), with Chief Investment Officer - Equity Satish Ramanathan advising on asset allocation.
Performance is tracked against major indices like Nifty 500, CRISIL Short-Term Bond Index, and domestic gold and silver prices.