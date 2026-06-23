JM Financial Mutual Fund launches Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO

Flexible allocation ranges, named managers, benchmarks

This fund uses a flexible strategy that shifts investments based on market conditions, so your money isn't stuck in one place.

It typically invests between 35% and 80% in equities, between 10% and 55% in debt instruments, and up to one-half in gold and silver or related assets.

The team includes Asit Bhandarkar (equities), Deepak Gupta (commodities), and Killol Pandya (debt), with Chief Investment Officer - Equity Satish Ramanathan advising on asset allocation.

Performance is tracked against major indices like Nifty 500, CRISIL Short-Term Bond Index, and domestic gold and silver prices.