India's top 5 IT companies slashed 7,000 jobs in FY26

India's top five IT companies: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro , HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, cut nearly 7,000 jobs in the financial year 2026 (FY26). The total employee count of these companies fell by 6,981 during the year. This is a stark contrast to FY25 when they had added a net of 12,718 employees.

Job reductions TCS alone accounted for most job cuts Notably, TCS was responsible for the biggest job cuts during FY26. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra also reduced its workforce by 1,108. On the other hand, Infosys and HCLTech continued to hire albeit cautiously. This shift in hiring patterns reflects a move from scale-led expansion to efficiency-focused operations driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and uncertain demand.

Workforce growth Overall employment in IT sector grew marginally Despite the job cuts at top firms, the overall employment in India's IT sector grew marginally. This was mainly due to global capability centers (GCCs) which continued to expand their operations in India for the third consecutive year. However, hiring trends remain subdued with active tech job openings falling by 8% from March to April 2026.

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