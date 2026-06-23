Domino's Pizza appoints veteran Joe Jordan as CEO

Leadership transition

Weiner to step down

After his retirement, Weiner will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman-designate and is expected to take on the role of Executive Chairman after Domino's 2027 shareholder meeting. Current Executive Chairman David Brandon will also retire from the board after that meeting, ending his 28-year tenure with the company. The leadership change comes at a critical time for Domino's as it has recently lowered its growth outlook for US and international markets, due to weaker consumer spending and fierce competition.