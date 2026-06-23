Domino's Pizza appoints veteran Joe Jordan as CEO
What's the story
Domino's Pizza has appointed Joe Jordan as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective October 1. The move comes as the pizza giant faces challenges such as cautious consumer spending, slowing sales growth, and increasing competition in the delivery sector. Jordan is currently serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of Domino's US. He will succeed Russell Weiner, who will retire after over four years in the role.
Leadership transition
Weiner to step down
After his retirement, Weiner will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman-designate and is expected to take on the role of Executive Chairman after Domino's 2027 shareholder meeting. Current Executive Chairman David Brandon will also retire from the board after that meeting, ending his 28-year tenure with the company. The leadership change comes at a critical time for Domino's as it has recently lowered its growth outlook for US and international markets, due to weaker consumer spending and fierce competition.
Career highlights
Jordan has been with Domino's for nearly 15 years
Jordan, 53, has been with Domino's for nearly 15 years in senior leadership roles. He has worked in marketing, technology, franchise support as well as US and international operations. Under his watch, the company opened over 3,000 stores globally. He was also instrumental in several digital initiatives such as relaunching the company's loyalty program and enhancing its e-commerce platforms.
Market challenges
Domino's faces tough competition
Domino's is under increasing pressure from rivals and third-party delivery platforms as inflation-weary customers continue to seek better value. The company also reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings in 2026, with revenue and profit missing analyst estimates. Despite these challenges, Domino's remains one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chains with over 22,300 stores in more than 90 markets. Independent franchisees own about 99% of those locations.
Growth record
Weiner oversaw addition of over 3,200 new stores globally
During his time as CEO since 2022, Weiner oversaw the addition of over 3,200 net new stores globally. He also helped increase global retail sales by nearly $3 billion and drove nearly a 30% increase in operating income during his tenure. Meanwhile, Jordan will receive an annual base salary of $925,000 as CEO and will be eligible for a target annual bonus equal to 200% of his base pay.