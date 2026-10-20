Joel Kaplan to leave Meta next year after 15 years
Business
After 15 years at Meta, Joel Kaplan, who's been Meta's chief global affairs officer since January 2025, will leave the company next year.
Known for his political background and big role in shaping Meta's policies, like rolling back US fact-checking, he'll be handing things over to Dina Powell McCormick soon.
Joel Kaplan exit amid AI scrutiny
Kaplan's exit comes as tech giants face growing questions about how AI affects society.
Recently, Donald Trump shared that leaders like Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to new voluntary AI standards.
Kaplan helped steer Meta through tricky political waters and major policy shifts during some pretty turbulent times for tech.