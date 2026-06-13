John O'Farrell says AI industry prioritizes political power over ethics
Business
John O'Farrell, who was once a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, just called out the AI industry for caring more about political power than ethical rules.
In his New York Times piece (June 13, 2026), he said big AI companies are spending massive amounts to influence US politics instead of focusing on responsible tech.
O'Farrell: AI spending blocks pro-regulation candidates
O'Farrell claims these companies and their investors are raising and spending nine-figure sums, mainly to block candidates who want tougher AI regulations and support those who avoid talking about oversight.
He also mentioned that groups wanting to expose this influence have reached out to him, and he might even fund efforts to raise public awareness about how the industry shapes policy.