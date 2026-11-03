John Ternus warns Apple profits may dip next quarter
Business
Apple just shared that its profits might dip next quarter, thanks to soaring memory chip prices and investments in Siri's AI.
John Ternus reported strong sales of $114.48 billion last quarter, but warned that keeping up with tech trends is getting expensive.
Apple raised Mac iPad iPhone prices
To handle these costs, Apple bumped up prices on Macs, iPads, and iPhones this year.
There is a global shortage of memory chips because everyone wants more AI power, so it is not just an Apple problem.
Still, the company says it is sticking with its balanced approach to AI; Kevan Parekh is optimistic that these smart investments will pay off by driving upgrades and new partnerships down the line.